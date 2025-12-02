(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 OnePlus is opening pre-orders for the OnePlus 15 this week

📅 The company’s latest flagship can be ordered starting December 4

⭐️ Those who place a pre-order will get access to exclusive perks

🇺🇸 The launch comes after the FCC finally certified the device

OnePlus is ready to start selling its next phone. The OnePlus 15, which blew us away with its impressive battery life and performance in our review, is going up for pre-order on Thursday, December 4 at 11 a.m. ET. This comes after the FCC eventually certified the device for the United States, which seemed to take longer than OnePlus expected. Nonetheless, the phone is nearly here - and so are some killer perks.

To celebrate the OnePlus 15 pre-order launch date, OnePlus will be offering a range of perks for those who place an order. Right off the bat, you can choose between one of four free products:

a OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm), but only if you pre-order the 512GB OnePlus 15;

the OnePlus Buds Pro 3;

the OnePlus AirVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger;

or the OnePlus 15 Phone Case.

All of the products are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you’ll want to get your pre-order in as quickly as possible if you want something like the watch or earbuds.

OnePlus is also offering exclusive savings if you trade-in your current phone. Depending on which device you own, you could save up to $899 on your purchase, which is enough to get you a free OnePlus 15 (so long as you stick to the 256GB model). Regardless of the phone you trade in, OnePlus says you’ll get a guaranteed $100 instant credit, plus a $100 Cash Back bonus when you buy with a trade-in. Students can save an additional 5%, and if you bundle the phone with other accessories, you can save up to 30%.

In short, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be paying full price for this phone, which makes it an even better value than it already is. The OnePlus 15 is the first phone to ship with Qualcomm’s bleeding-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which delivers rock-solid performance. Paired with a gorgeous screen, reliable cameras, and 3-day battery life, the phone is a compelling buy for anyone who wants something different from the Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels of the world.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed an official shipping date for the OnePlus 15, but we’ll let you know when we find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.