Microsoft recently pledged to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, as part of a bid to address competition regulators’ concerns over its pending Activision Blizzard deal. Today, Microsoft has made good on that promise.

As part of its 10-year partnership with Nvidia, Microsoft is bringing Gears 5, one of the best Xbox Series X games, to the platform. Gears 5 came out in 2019 and received an impressive next-gen update, making it a graphical showcase on Xbox Series X.

Gears 5 will shortly be joined by Deathloop, Grounded, and the excellent Pentiment on May 25 – which was one of the best games of 2022. Expect more Xbox games to arrive in the future.

The news comes shortly after the EU approved Microsoft’s $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard, which suffered a setback after the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the CMA) blocked the deal.

The CMA’s reason for rejecting the takeover was due to concerns about Microsoft’s potential to dominate the nascent cloud gaming market. However, Microsoft has countered this by bringing Xbox games to rival cloud gaming formats for the next 10 years.

Nvidia recently announced a new GeForce Now Ultimate membership, which gives members access to an RTX 4080 and costs $19.99 a month. Nvidia says its RTX 4080-powered cloud gaming servers offer more than five times the power of an Xbox Series X, with many games supporting up to 240 frames per second, ray tracing and DLSS 3.

It remains to be seen when Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar deal for Activision Blizzard will be completed, but after the backing of the EU and several other regulators, it seems like just a matter of time.