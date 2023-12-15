PDP is making an Xbox version of its excellent Pro BFG controller, bringing one of the best PS5 controllers to Microsoft’s console.

The Pro BFG controller retains all the features that PlayStation 5 gamers have come to love. It will come in both black and white colorways, includes full wireless and wired compatibility, low latency audio, four mappable back buttons and a modular face with swappable inputs.

You can also customize the controller to your liking with the Victrix Control Hub app on Xbox and enjoy a lifetime subscription to Dolby Atmos for spatial surround sound while gaming.

What’s more, for those that worry about stick drift, PDP will also sell Hall Effect stick modules separately for both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the Pro BFG controller in early 2024. Hall Effect sticks have become a must-have feature for many gamers in recent years, so it’s great to see PDP will offer the option moving forward.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pro BFG for Xbox

👏 PDP is bringing its award-winning Pro BFG controller to Xbox

👍 It retains all the features of the PlayStation version

🛜 It’ll also support wireless compatibility, which is rare on Xbox consoles

📆 It’s out February 2024 and costs $179.99

The Xbox Pro BFG controller costs $179.99 and pre-orders go live in January with the pro-grade gamepad set to release in February, 2024. It’ll provide some much needed competition to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller, which can suffer from durability issues.

If you’re a fan of competitive online shooters or fighting games, the Pro BFG controller is well worth a look. It’s also one of the few third-party Xbox controllers that offers wireless support on Microsoft’s consoles and should be one of the best Xbox controllers when it releases next year.