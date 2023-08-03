Apple Arcade is home to a growing library of excellent games, and it appears one of the subscription service’s best titles is making its way to Steam.

Fantasian, a turn-based RPG created by Hironobu Sakaguchi of Final Fantasy fame, has been spotted on SteamDB, suggesting the game will end on PC and maybe even Nintendo Switch.

The game has been exclusive to iOS devices since April 2, 2021. It launched straight into Apple’s subscription service – which removes in-app purchases and advertisements that tend to plague most mobile games. You can also play games in Apple Arcade offline.

Fantasian is certainly one of the best Apple Arcade games out there and includes music by the legendary Japanese composer, Nobuo Uematsu. It was also well-received by critics, earning a score of 80 on Metacritic, and is one of the highest-rated games on the App Store.

The game stands out due to its use of beautiful hand-crafted dioramas and a clever “Dimengeon” system that lets players skip battles against previously encountered enemies until a limit is reached.

I’m about 8 hours into Fantasian myself and can confirm it’s a throwback to classic JRPGs of old, with great presentation values and an engaging story. It would undoubtedly do well with turn-based RPG fans, particularly as the Final Fantasy series has moved away from its traditional combat to focus on more action-based gameplay.

It’s unclear whether the game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, or even Switch at this point, but a Steam listing at least suggests it’ll no longer be stuck solely on Apple Arcade.

Sakaguchi previously acknowledged there was a demand to bring Fantasian on other platforms, and it seems like he’s heard those cries. He also says people want to see a sequel which – if Fantasian sells well on other platforms – seems like a no-brainer.