Square Enix’s surprise hit series that introduced the company’s now familiar HD-2D visual style is back for a new entry. Octopath Traveler 0 is the third entry in the turn-based JRPG series, but it’s actually a reworked and expanded version of the free-to-play mobile game, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Don’t let that put you off, though, as many reviewers believe this might be the best Octopath Traveler game yet.

The PS5 version of Octopath Traveler 0 is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 85 after 25 reviews, which is the same score Octopath Traveler 2 achieved. The game is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on December 4.

Here’s what critics had to say about Square Enix’s latest JRPG epic.

Noisy Pixel gave Octopath Traveler 0 a perfect score and believe it’s one of the best RPGs ever made:

“Regardless of its genre transformation, Octopath Traveler 0 is hands-down one of the best RPGs ever made. Its storytelling, characterizations, soundtrack, and densely interconnected gameplay loop are masterclass, even if it takes more than a little while for everything to click. Honestly, Square’s HD-2D output has been exceptional, and I’m eager to see where these efforts continue to grow.”

Nintendo Life thought the Switch 2 version of Octopath Traveler 0 was worthy of a 9/10 and claimed the RPG is a must-buy:

“In many ways, Octopath Traveler 0 feels like a ‘victory lap’ for the beloved series, remixing various elements that you’re familiar with from the past games while introducing some interesting new ones to spice things up a bit. Importantly, this prequel does not feel like a proper Octopath Traveler 3, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t still an incredibly good time and a much better JRPG than most genre peers…Even if it’s a retread in some ways, though, an absolutely monstrous amount of content, interesting new gameplay elements, gorgeous visuals, and compelling storytelling all come together to make Octopath Traveler 0 a must-buy.”

Hardcore Gamer awarded Octopath Traveler 0 a score of 8/10 and said it’s the JRPG to get for the holiday season:

Octopath Traveler 0 has fantastic quality-of-life improvements and base-building elements, although it’s not a huge step-up in the formula. Square Enix perfectly takes advantage of their nostalgic 2D-HD art style, all while incorporating a shocking amount of voiced dialogue. The ability to have all eight party members on the field, half of whom are sidelined and can be pulled into battle at any time, is a phenomenal addition, although it does reduce a good chunk of the challenge, especially considering most of the characters can be recruited early on. Regardless, the story will have players engaged enough to keep them playing for the immensely lengthy storyline. If there’s one long JRPG to get for the holiday season, it’s this.

Push Square was one of the few critics to give the game a score below the average in its 7/10 review, arguing the game feels too familiar:

“Octopath Traveler 0 is a perfectly solid instalment in the Square Enix franchise, though its overwhelming familiarity will make large parts of it feel like a retread. Its town-building mechanic and expanded party system are smart expansions, and the move towards a single, centralised story is a benefit. However, Octopath Traveler 0 will still feel largely the same in an experience below that of its predecessors.”

Those looking for an in-depth RPG with beautiful visuals will seemingly get a lot of enjoyment out of Octopath Traveler 0, though it’s unlikely you’ll click with this entry if you aren’t a fan of Square Enix’s HD-2D graphical style.

