📣 Nvidia has unveiled its long-rumored RTX Spark ARM processor

💪 The flagship processor features a custom 20-core CPU promising 1-pentaflop of AI performance

🎮 6,144 CUDA Cores could give this laptop processor the same graphical power as an Nvidia RTX 5070

📆 RTX Spark laptops, desktops, and mini PC will start shipping this fall

📦 Eight major hardware makers are developing at least 30 laptops and 10 desktops

Nvidia’s long-rumored RTX Spark series of ARM processors has been looming around Computex 2026 like a specter, but now the brand’s first-ever CPU has been revealed, and it promises to power a new generation of AI laptops.

Developed in collaboration with MediaTek, Nvidia primarily spoke about its flagship processor that’s practically a portable version of the GB10, which powers Nvidia’s incredibly small DGX Spark personal datacenter PC. It features a custom 20-core Grace CPU promising one petaflop of AI performance, 128GB of unified memory, and 70 billion transistors built on TSMC’s 3nm process.

It should also deliver incredible gaming performance with its 6,144 CUDA Cores – potentially making it as powerful as an RTX 5070. On stage, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showed two thin-and-light RTX Spark-powered laptops playing Forza Horizon 6 and 007: First Light.

There will also be more affordable iterations of RTX Spark processors with as little as 16GB of memory.

RTX Spark laptops and desktops coming this Fall

Eight hardware makers, including Dell, MSI, Microsoft, Asus, and HP, have already been developing laptops for RTX Spark and we’ve already seen a few of them at Computex 2026. These laptops are due to start shipping this fall, and it’ll just be the start. Nvidia foresees there will be 30 laptops and 10 desktops all powered by RTX Spark in the near future.

Nvidia has also been working with Microsoft to ensure Windows on ARM and software developers are fully ready to support RTX Spark. During the keynote, Nvidia announced that Adobe Premiere and Photoshop will be 2x faster and Creative Agent Ready.

Ushering in a new age of AI computing at home

Beyond sheer computing horsepower, Nvidia wants to make AI computing an everyday thing that happens on your machine. Instead of relying on web-based agentic AI clients like Claude and OpenAI, Nvidia wants its processor that puts an AI datacenter at your fingertips.

Nvidia’s philosophy extends to not just wanting its chip to power the tools and software you already use, but also to provide you with AI agents to execute tasks with just a single text prompt. For example, streamers could ask Windows to draw the electronic shades and tune all the lights, or an architect could simply ask their computer to start modeling the floor map of a four-story home.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam