📣 AMD makes its China-exclusive $549 Radeon RX 9070 GRE available in the US

📋 It’s a more affordable, but cut-down GPU with 48 Navi GPU cores, 48 Compute Units, 3,072 Stream Processors, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

🎮 AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE delivers affordable 1440p gaming with the latest FSR 4.1

🖥️ AMD also reintroduced two affordable $329 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D and $349 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors

AMD has made its $549 Radeon RX 9070 GRE more widely available, including in the US, after it was available exclusively in China for a year.

This Golden Rabbit Edition or Great Radeon Edition GPU is essentially a cut-down version of the Radeon RX 9070 that launched last year. It features a smaller set of 48 Navi GPU cores with 48 Compute Units and 3,072 Stream Processors, paired with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Despite packing fewer transistors, the AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE is a fantastic entry-level option for 1440p gaming, supporting the latest version of Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4.1 (aka FSR 4.1) with AI-based upscaling and frame generation.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD is also bringing back two returning processors with the $329 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D and $349 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. As RAMageddon has turned PC building into practically a venture-capital investment, AMD has brought these 2023- and 2022-era processors back as an affordable X3D CPU option.

The $329 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D is an affordable AM5 chip if you’ve dreamed of adding an affordable 3D V-Cache processor to your build. It features 8-cores, 16-threads, 104 MB of total cache, 4.5GHz boost clock, and a 120W TDP.

Meanwhile, the $349 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a returning AM4 chip that also commemorates the platform’s 10th anniversary. This 8C/16T chip has 100 MB of total cache, a 4.5GHz boost clock, and a 105W TDP. While its $20 more expensive than AMD’s other returning chip, its older chipset could save you more money in the long run, as you won’t have to buy expensive DDR5 memory.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam