The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti will officially be on sale in an hour or so. Here are all the buying links to help you get ahead of the line. No need to search on Google or etailers, use any of these links below to get right to the product page.

There’s a grand total of one Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti that’s actually priced at $429. Otherwise, all other variants are listed at a higher $479 or more. There are even some models that cost $529 to $599, which we strongly recommend against buying, and would instead suggest getting the $549 Nvidia RTX 5070. Click below to get your Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti graphics card.

Newegg

PNY RTX 5060 Ti Dual Fan OC - $429

Zotac RTX 5060 Ti Twin Edge - $472

Asus RTX 5060 Ti Dual Edge - $479

Asus RTX 5060 Ti Prime - $479

Gigabyte RTX 5060 Ti WindForce - $479

Best Buy

Asus RTX 5060 Ti Prime - $479

Asus RTX 5060 Ti Prime OC - $529

Asus RTX 5060 Ti TUF Gaming - $599

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.











