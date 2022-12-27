(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is all but confirmed to be coming soon, and to add even more credence to that, the would be best GPU for mid-range gaming PCs has been appearing on store shelves.

To be clear, this graphics card isn’t even confirmed by Nvidia to be real, yet it’s been seen in stores in both Serbia and China according to Techspot and Wccftech, respectively. But while the RTX 4070 Ti is expected to tackle the mid-range AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT at around $899, it’s seeing higher price tags on shelves in those countries.

The incoming GPU is especially inflated in the Serbian store, where it’s apparently being sold for the equivalent of $1,400. To put that in perspective, the RTX 4080 is $1,199, so it’s very unlikely that the RTX 4070 Ti will be priced any higher – especially because the RTX 4070 Ti is suspected to be a re-branded version of the canceled lower-tier RTX 4080.

But while it’s unlikely that these early retail listings give us any real idea of how much Nvidia will charge for the new GPU – as the stores are probably charging more for having the product for sale early – it does show that the new GPU is all but assured to actually be coming out.

We still don’t have a release date for this GPU, but with packaged units showing up on store shelves, we probably don’t have to wait very long. We might even see a CES 2023 release after all.

Unlimited power

Nvidia hasn’t shared any information about the RTX 4070 Ti – nor said whether or not it exists – but we’re starting to get a pretty clear picture of the upcoming GPU.

The latest information comes via a leaked Octanebench result discovered by Wccftech, where the mystery GPU equals the last-generation RTX 3090 Ti in raw compute performance.

This is definitely promising, especially if Nvidia releases the graphics card for a reasonable price, but it’s important to keep in mind that an Octanebench result probably doesn’t strictly mean better gaming performance.

The results paint the RTX 4070 Ti around 5% faster than the last-gen powerhouse, but it’s likely that the two cards will trade blows in most titles. This is something I’ll have to test for myself, though. You can be sure I’ll put the RTX 4070 Ti through its paces to see exactly where it sits whenever Nvidia launches the new graphics card.

Until then we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Team Green topples Team Red once again.