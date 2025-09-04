Nvidia GeForce Now streaming CyberPunk 2077 directly to an LG OLED 4K TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📅 Nvidia RTX 5080 upgrade for GeForce Now arrives September 10

⚡️ Upgrade adds Blackwell-powered with DLSS 4 and MFG to push up to 5K 120fps gaming

💵 No price increase for GeForce Now Ultimate ($19/mo) or GeForce Now Premium ($9/mo)

🕹️ GeForce Now runs at 90fps Steam Deck and 120fps on Lenovo Legion Go

📺 LG TVs add 4K 120fps streaming, while LG gaming monitors can push 5K

📚 Install-to-Play adds up to 2,200+ new games from Steam you can play on GeForce Now

Streaming gamers rejoice, Nvidia GeForce Now will be getting its RTX 5080 upgrade on September 10 at no extra cost.

The upgrade comes complete with DLSS4, Multi-Frame Generation, lower-latency with Nvidia Reflex, and a new image-enhancing Cinematic Quality Streaming mode. The Shortcut got a hands-on preview with the Nvidia GeForce Now upgrade, allowing us to play games at 4K 120fps directly from an LG C5 OLED evo TV earlier this month at Gamescom 2025. You’ll also be able to play games at 5K and 60fps or 120fps, 1440p at 240fps, and 1080p at 360fps.

GeForce Now running directly on an LG 5K OLED gaming monitor (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

On September 10, you’ll also be able to stream games to a Steam Deck at 90fps or the Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam OS at 120fps.

You’ll also be able to install games to your GeForce Now virtual PC with Install-to-Play. This adds 2,200+ games to the library of streamable games available on Nvidia’s service. Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate subscribers get 100GB of cloud storage to keep games installed on their client. If you want more storage, you’ll need to pay $2.99 for 200GB, $4.99 for 500GB, and $7.99 for 1TB.

The expanded Nvidia GeForce Now library with Install-to-Play (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Whether you’re an existing or new GeForce Now subscriber, the price will stay the same at $9.99 for the regular subscription and $19.99 for Ultimate.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 upgrade for GeForce Now couldn’t come at a better time as the service will soon support 17 more games, including Hollow Knight: Silksong, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Hell Is Us which are all available today. Games like Borderlands 4, Battlefield 6, Dying Light: The Beast, and Jump Space will be available later in the year.

