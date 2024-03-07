🎮 You can now use Nvidia GeForce Now for a day with the new Day Passes

🏷️ $3.99 Priority Day Pass gives you six hours of 1080p 60 fps gaming

💵 $7.00 Ultimate Day Pass gives you eight hours of 4K 120 fps gaming

Nvidia first announced they were going to add Day Passes at CES 2024 and now they’re finally here.

The Day Passes start at $3.99 for a Priority Day Pass that will let you skip the line and give you priority access to Nvidia RTX servers. From there you can play remotely play your PC games at 1080p and 60 fps for up to six hours.

The higher cost of $7.00 Ultimate Day Pass grants you access to a Nvidia RTX 4080 server, which lets you play games at 4K and 120 fps for up to eight hours.

Nvidia is also updating its cloud gaming service to support Cloud G-Sync and Nvidia Reflex. Cloud G-Sync will help prevent any tearing on the screen while Nvidia Reflex helps reduce latency from input lag.

Just remember that Nvidia GeForce Now only gives you the virtual hardware to play and not a library of games like Xbox Game Pass. You’ll need to own already the games you want to play, but luckily GFN easily syncs up with Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and other PC gaming services.

If you’ve been on the fence about trying Nvidia GeForce Now or just didn’t see yourself needing it for a full month, these Day Passes are the perfect low-cost way to give the service a try. Alternatively, this is a great option if you only need access to a cloud gaming service for a day while you’re away from your rig while on vacation or visiting family.

Try it now on Android, PC, Mac, Chromebooks, and even some TVs by visiting Nvidia’s GeForce Now webpage.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.