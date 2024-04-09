(Credit: Android Headlines)

💧 The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds have leaked ahead of their launch

👀 The Nothing Ear will cost around $149 and the Ear (a) will be $100

🤫 The two earbuds boast similar specs and both have active noise canceling

📆 The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) launch on April 18

The new Nothing earbuds – the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) – are set to release on April 18 but you won’t have to wait until then to find out more.

Android Headlines has obtained the prices of the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), pictures of their new designs, and further information on the specs.

Starting with the Nothing Ear, the company’s high-end wireless earbuds will be priced at €150 (around $162) and include active noise cancellation and a dual connection. The Nothing Ear earbuds are also waterproof with an IP54 rating, while the case gets an IPX2 rating.

Battery life appears similar to the Nothing Ear (2), with 7.5 hours of playback with ANC turned off. The case will provide an additional 33 hours of charge and a fast-charging feature that provides 10 hours of usage from a 10-minute charge.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

In terms of their design, two color options will be available: black and white. The transparent look that has become synonymous with Nothing predictably remains, with the stem showing the Nothing Ear label.

The Nothing Ear (a), the company’s budget-focused earbuds, are similar to the Nothing Ear but differ mainly in terms of price, battery life, and waterproof rating. You still get the dual connection, active noise cancellation, and quick charging, but expect slightly better battery life with eight hours of playback with ANC off, and 38 hours from the case. The buds have a waterproof rating of IP54 and the case will have an IP55 rating.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

The Nothing Ear (a) will cost €100 (around $108) which should make them extremely competitive and could provide a compelling alternative to Apple’s rumored AirPods Lite. The Nothing Ear (a) will be available in three colors: black, white, and yellow. The yellow colorway will supposedly be more eco-friendly, but it’s unclear whether that involves just the packaging or other design elements.

Nothing recently launched the Nothing Phone 2a for $350 and we were thoroughly impressed by the affordable Android smartphone. Read our Nothing Phone 2a review to see why.