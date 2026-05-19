📱 Pictonico, Nintendo’s new mobile game, launches May 28 on iOS and Android

🤪 The game converts your photos into quick-fire, WarioWare-like minigames

💰 It is free to start, with two content volumes available for $5.99 (Volume 1) and $7.99 (Volume 2)

🤔 The release follows Nintendo’s history of mixed results in the mobile gaming space

Nintendo has revealed its new mobile game called Pictonico, which should please fans of the WarioWare games and Face Raiders from the 3DS.

Launching on May 28 for iOS and Android, the game turns your photos into quick-fire minigames that you have to complete before the timer runs out.

The game is free to start, with more minigames available as part of Volume 1, which costs $5.99, and Volume 2, which costs $7.99. There are 80 minigames in total.

You’ll be doing all sorts of silly things with your friends and families’ faces, as shown in the trailer below, such as feeding them or rubbing a genie’s lamp to free them.

Though not an official entry in the series, Pictonico is obviously a spin on the WarioWare series, which has always been a fan favorite. WarioWare: Move It! was the last entry in the minigame-focused title, which was released in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo continues to dabble in the mobile space, often with mixed results. While games like Fire Emblem Heroes brought in a crazy amount of revenue and Super Mario Run was downloaded over 384 million times, other titles like Miitomo and Dr. Mario World didn’t fare so well.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game bundle arrives this summer before the price increases

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.