Unlike the vast majority of companies out there, Nintendo isn’t leaning into the allure of AI just yet and has declared that it won’t be using the powers of artificial intelligence to help it develop Nintendo Switch 2 games.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors in a recent Q&A (thanks, TweakTown), that AI and game development “have always been closely related.”

"In the game industry, AI-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so game development and AI technology have always been closely related,” Furukawa explained.

However, even though Furukawa acknowledged the benefits of generative AI, it’s not something that Nintendo is interested in due to the implications in can have on IP rights.

“Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights. Our company has decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers,” said Furukawa. “While we are flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be created through technology alone.”

Other gaming companies have already expressed that they will be using artificial intelligence moving forward. One example is Ubisoft, which will use AI to help write NPC dialogue and handle repetitive tasks to free up developers to work on other elements.

Nintendo is notoriously litigious, so it makes sense it would want to steer clear of any possibility of infringing on any copyright or intellectual property law. It’s also refreshing to see a company decide that it believes in the talent of its human staff, instead of resorting to AI to create new experiences.

