🆕 Five new Virtual Boy games – V-Tetris, Jack Bros., Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, and Vertical Force – have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

🔒 V-Tetris, Space Invaders Virtual Collection, and Virtual Bowling were previously exclusive to Japan

🎃 Jack Bros. is a rare launch title where players collect keys and battle bosses as Halloween-themed fairy demons

🚀 Vertical Force is a starfighter game, and all titles utilize the Virtual Boy’s 3D stereoscopic effect for depth and parallax scrolling

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Nintendo has added five new Virtual Boy games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, giving those who own the replica or cardboard version of the Virtual Boy plenty to dive into.

The games that have been added are V-Tetris, Jack Bros., Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, and Vertical Force.

V-Tetris was released in 1995 and was never officially released in North America or Europe. The game uses the Virtual Boy’s stereoscopic 3D effect for depth, parallax backgrounds, but the game stays close to the classic Tetris many know and love.

Jack Bros. was released in North America and Japan, but never came to Europe. It’s one of the rarer Virtual Boy launch titles, and sees you playing as one of the Jack Bros., Halloween-themed fairy demons that Persona fans will be well acquainted with. You need to collect all the keys on each floor, avoid traps, defeat enemies, and then drop to the next floor, which culminates in a boss battle.

Space Invaders Virtual Collection was another Virtual Boy game that never left Japan, and it was released towards the end of the system’s lifespan. The game features a collection of classic Space Invaders with 3D enhancements.

Virtual Bowling was also exclusive to Japan, never releasing in North America or Europe. It features convincing pin physics, a first-person perspective, and the 3D effect is used to add depth to the lane and pin setup.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game bundle arrives this summer before the price increases

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.