📅 Super Mario Sunshine arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 13, 2026

⏳ The release follows a long-awaited GameCube addition, originally teased over a year ago

👏 Players on Switch 2 can enjoy the game with improvements like higher resolution, save states, and a CRT filter

🎮 The game joins a library of nine other GameCube titles already available through the Nintendo Classics service

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers – or more specifically, those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – can look forward to replaying Super Mario Sunshine on August 13, 2026.

Super Mario Sunshine was one of the first games Nintendo showed off when it announced that GameCube was coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but we’ve had to wait over a year for it to arrive.

Released in 2002, Super Mario Sunshine is often overshadowed by later 3D Mario games like Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Odyssey. However, it remains a huge fan favorite and became one of the best-selling GameCube titles, with around six million copies sold.

Super Mario Sunshine was part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars release for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but this was a limited-time release. Now, though, Switch 2 owners can enjoy Super Mario Sunshine at a higher resolution, and with other Switch Online perks such as save states and a CRT filter.

Again, you’ll need to be a member of Nintendo’s highest Switch Online tier to access Super Mario Sunshine, as GameCube games are only available on Nintendo Switch 2 and to those who are Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

As of writing, there are nine GameCube games available via the Nintendo Classics (Switch Online) service. Chibi-Robo!, F-Zero GX, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi’s Mansion, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Soulcalibur II, Super Mario Strikers, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Wario World are all playable now.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.