Nintendo Switch Online finally gets the GameCube game we’ve all been waiting for
It’s-a him!
📅 Super Mario Sunshine arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 13, 2026
⏳ The release follows a long-awaited GameCube addition, originally teased over a year ago
👏 Players on Switch 2 can enjoy the game with improvements like higher resolution, save states, and a CRT filter
🎮 The game joins a library of nine other GameCube titles already available through the Nintendo Classics service
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers – or more specifically, those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – can look forward to replaying Super Mario Sunshine on August 13, 2026.
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Super Mario Sunshine was one of the first games Nintendo showed off when it announced that GameCube was coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but we’ve had to wait over a year for it to arrive.
Released in 2002, Super Mario Sunshine is often overshadowed by later 3D Mario games like Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Odyssey. However, it remains a huge fan favorite and became one of the best-selling GameCube titles, with around six million copies sold.
Super Mario Sunshine was part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars release for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but this was a limited-time release. Now, though, Switch 2 owners can enjoy Super Mario Sunshine at a higher resolution, and with other Switch Online perks such as save states and a CRT filter.
Again, you’ll need to be a member of Nintendo’s highest Switch Online tier to access Super Mario Sunshine, as GameCube games are only available on Nintendo Switch 2 and to those who are Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
As of writing, there are nine GameCube games available via the Nintendo Classics (Switch Online) service. Chibi-Robo!, F-Zero GX, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi’s Mansion, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Soulcalibur II, Super Mario Strikers, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Wario World are all playable now.
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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.