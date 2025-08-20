📆 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the first Xbox game confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, launching in early 2026

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Microsoft revealed that one of the biggest Xbox games of last year is making its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is heading to Nintendo’s new console in early 2026, and it’s the first Xbox game to come to Switch 2. The game will certainly be a test for Nintendo’s hardware, as it’s no slouch in the graphics department.

It’s likely the frame rate will be cut in half to 30fps, though Nvidia’s DLSS technology should ensure that image quality stays sharp, even though it’ll run at a lower internal resolution.

It’ll be interesting to see how the game ends up looking on the Switch 2 as, despite being significantly more powerful than its predecessor, it’s still a portable console deep down. Being able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a handheld would be an impressive feat, so let’s see if the studio responsible for the port is up to the task.

Another impossible port?

Bethesda has a solid track record of bringing ambitious titles to the Switch. Doom, Doom Eternal, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus all made their way to Nintendo’s handheld with surprisingly successful results. Hopefully, the same proves true of Indy’s adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t the only Xbox game that may come to the Switch 2. Nate the Hate, who rarely gets things wrong, has teased that Starfield will also come to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Starfield remains one of the few Xbox exclusives left, but a PS5 – and seemingly a Switch 2 release – appears to be imminent. Again, it’ll be interesting to see how Starfield fares on Switch 2, but it’s a game that would have been impossible to port over to the original.

