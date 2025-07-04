(Credit: The Shortcut)

💨 The Lexar 1TB microSD Express card is back in stock on Amazon for $183.33 but is expected to sell out quickly

👍 It offers up to 900 MB/s read speeds and 600 MB/s write speeds, making it ideal for the Nintendo Switch 2

📆 Delivery is expected between July 18 and August 1, with potential delays until the next restock

🙌 The card is a popular choice for expanding system storage, especially for users with large game libraries or digital key-cards

One of the hardest Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to find since the console launched is finally back in the stock. The Lexar 1TB microSD Express card is available at Amazon for $183.33, but is expected to sell out soon.

If you’ve amassed a large library of digital games or even picked up some Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions that are digital key-cards, you’ll want to expand your system storage with a 1TB microSD Express card.

The problem is, it’s been extremely hard to find the higher capacity microSD Express cards in stock since the Nintendo Switch 2 released, which makes this Amazon restock alert one you won’t want to miss.

If you order a Lexar 1TB microSD Express card from Amazon you will have to wait a few weeks. Delivery is expected between July 18 and August 1, but you might be waiting even longer for the next restock.

One of the most popular Nintendo Switch 2 accessories has been a 256GB microSD Express card, simply because they’re the only ones available. And while that might double the Switch 2’s storage, you might wind up having to buy a bigger card in the future once it fills up.

The Lexar 1TB microSD Express card is one of the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 and offers up to 900 MB/s read speeds and 600 MB/s write speeds, making it an ideal choice for Switch 2. Hopefully we’ll see more 1TB microSD Express cards release in the future, and more stock of 512GB cards too.

