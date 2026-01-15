🤝 Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft first partnered in 2020 to commit to safer gaming across their platforms

🔒 A new update reaffirms this “shared commitment” to improving player safety

👉 The initiative focuses on three core pillars: Prevention, Partnership, and Responsibility

🤰 The companies aim to empower players and parents, collaborate with external bodies, and take responsibility for platform safety, especially for younger players

Back in 2020, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft announced a “shared commitment to safer gaming” in a combined effort to “improve player safety” across each respective platform.

It’s been a while since we last heard about the partnership, but a new update has been released that reiterates the companies’ “shared commitment”.

In a statement from Nintendo, the Kyoto-based company said:

“We believe gaming is for everyone and strive to provide experiences that are positive and enjoyable for all, especially for our youngest players. We work to accomplish this by pursuing a multidisciplinary approach, integrating advanced technology, research-driven insights, supportive community efforts, and skilled human oversight...Our latest shared principles reflect new innovations in player safety that have evolved with technological advancements, and new ways in which we collaborate through key industry initiatives and with trade associations.”

The initiative from the three major gaming companies centers on Prevention, Partnership, and Responsibility.

Essentially, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft want to empower players and parents to understand and control their gaming experience, will continue to work with industry peers, publishers, regulators, law enforcement, and the community to advance player safety, and are taking responsibility to make each platform as safe as possible for all players.

Nintendo ended its statement on player safety saying:

“This partnership reflects our dedication to collaborating on solutions that enhance player safety and ensure our games are welcoming for everyone. The video game industry has a strong legacy of prioritizing player safety, especially for children. At the same time, we recognize that these challenges require collaboration and shared values, and so we welcome others to commit to the safety and well-being of players everywhere.”

