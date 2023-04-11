After setting up shop in Japan for a weekend last year, Nintendo Live is hopping over to the US in Seattle, Washington, later this September.

An in-person celebration of all things Nintendo, Nintendo Live 2023 will feature games to play, stage performances, tournaments, photo ops and other activities themed around Mario, Splatoon, Animal Crossing and the very many other Nintendo franchises.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nintendo Live

😮 Nintendo Live is coming to Seattle, Washington, this September

🎉 It’s a celebration event for all things Nintendo

💃 Expect games, performances, tournaments and more

🎻 Past events in Japan have included live concerts, too

Past Nintendo Live shows in Japan have included live concerts, like this Animal Crossing gig last year and Splatoon 2 musical performance back in 2019.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

“With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

Annual Nintendo Live events have run in Japan for several years, but this is the first time the show is coming over to the US. Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed exactly when in September this year’s do will be held.

Though you don’t need to wait for Nintendo Live 2023 to get your Nintendo game on. Super Nintendo World opened in Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this year, and while food is scarce and queue times are long, it does a good job of bringing the Mushroom Kingdom to life.

Add to that the recently released Super Mario Bros. Movie, which looks already set to get a sequel, and it’s a good time to be a big Nintendo fan. Of course, you can also get your Nintendo fix from the comfort of your own home with the best Mario games of all time.