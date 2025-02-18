😢 Nintendo is sunsetting its My Nintendo Gold Points reward scheme

⭐️ Users could earn Gold Points on physical and digital purchases

💰 Gold Points could then be used to save money on future purchases

📆 The scheme ends on March 25, 2025, ahead of the Switch 2’s launch

One of the most overlooked aspects of the Switch is Nintendo’s excellent My Nintendo Gold Points reward scheme. Users can earn Gold Points on Nintendo Switch eShop and physical game purchases, which can then be used to save on eligible games and DLC.

Unlike similar schemes from other platforms, Nintendo’s Gold Points always seemed more generous, leading to surprisingly big discounts if you took advantage of special promotions or simply purchased a lot of games.

However, Nintendo has announced it is discontinuing its My Nintendo Gold Point rewards next month. In statement on the My Nintendo website, the Japanese company said:

“Thank you very much for your continued support of our products.



”On March 25th, 2025, the ability to earn Gold Points will end. Gold Points already earned can still be used on Nintendo eShop to receive a discount, even after this end date.



”We sincerely thank you for using the My Nintendo rewards programme, and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Preorders on games that release after March 24, 2025, will still receive Gold Points. Physical games that have been released by March 24, 2025, will also earn Gold Points, but any game released after that date will not.

The announcement comes ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which will let users transfer their Nintendo Accounts to the system. The decision may have been made as Nintendo may be worried about users amassing a large amount of Gold Points and then going on a spending spree when Nintendo Switch 2 games are revealed. However, Nintendo it could easily make Switch 2 titles ineligible, similar to how it has announced that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has promised to support the Switch as long as there is demand, and with over 150 million units sold, it’s likely there will be. It’s a shame that those who want to stick with Nintendo’s older system will be unable to save on future purchases, though.

Hopefully Nintendo will revive its My Nintendo Gold points rewards program for Nintendo Switch 2, as it’s proven to be a great incentive to buy games digitally.

