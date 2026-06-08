👀 Nintendo is hosting a 50-minute Direct showcase on June 9, focusing on Switch 2 and Switch games

⌛ A 95-minute Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation will follow, suggesting several major title reveals

🚨 The event starts at 7am PT (10am ET), with the full broadcast lasting nearly two and a half hours

👉 Viewers can watch the streams via YouTube, Twitch, or the official Nintendo website

Nintendo has announced its next big showcase, and it’s set to last 50 minutes with a focus on Switch 2 and Switch games. The Nintendo Direct for June 9 at 7am PT will be followed by a 95‑minute Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation.

With almost an hour to show plus a deep dive afterwards, the Nintendo Direct is likely to provide a slew of new and exciting updates, particularly for Nintendo Switch 2 owners who want to know what’s next.

Although a Nintendo Direct taking place in June isn’t unusual, the 50-minute runtime is. It means it’s one of the longer Nintendo Direct presentations in recent years, and should give fans a clear look at what’s coming throughout the rest of 2026.

A 95‑minute Treehouse: Live segment also suggests there are plenty of notable titles to be revealed that Nintendo wants to show off. We only get Treehouse: Live events when Nintendo has something big to show, or if it feels like a quick trailer doesn’t do a game justice.

Treehouse: Live events can be a convincing way to demo a new game or explain more complex gameplay mechanics. They’re always fun to watch and act as an exclusive preview before any press gets hands on.

Start times for US viewers

The Direct kicks off early for West Coast fans:

7am PT

8am MT

9am CT

10am ET

The Treehouse stream will begin shortly after the Direct wraps. If you’re planning to watch live, expect the full block – Direct + Treehouse – to run just under two and a half hours.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo will stream the Direct and Treehouse presentations on:

What to expect

Nintendo didn’t name any specific games in its Direct announcement, and the company typically avoids teasing surprises ahead of time. However, there is one rumor that has gathered speed in recent months: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

Could Nintendo really remaster one of its most iconic games? It’s hard to rule out, especially after Nintendo surprised fans with a new Star Fox for Switch 2. It’s also been a while since the last big Zelda title released, with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releasing in 2024 and 2023.

Make sure you tune in to The Shortcut, as we’ll be hosting a live blog covering all the biggest news and announcements from tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.

Up next: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition: price, pre-order, and release date

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.