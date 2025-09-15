(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

📸 Captures photos with sharp detail and realistic colors

🎥 Record videos in flexible RAW and N-Log formats

⚙️ Flagship image processor speed and features

🤏 Incredibly pocketable, especially with collapsible lenses

👁️ Bright and large EVF

❌ Cons

🟰 Same 20.9MP sensor as its predecessor

🫨 No in-body image stabilization

▓ The rear screen is too dim to see in daylight

✂️ 4K 60p video shooting suffers a 1.4x crop penalty

Amazon: Nikon Z50 II - $1,006

Best Buy: Nikon Z50 II kit - $1,149

Walmart: Nikon Z50 II - $ $994

Adorama: Nikon Z50 II - $1,006

The Shortcut Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Nikon Z50 II is an impressive beginner camera. For starters, it's a $1,000 camera body that can shoot movies in 10-bit N-Log or RAW. It comes with the same image processor as Nikon’s flagship mirrorless camera, so you’ll get the same speed and full features as the higher-end Nikon Z6 III. The downsides of this camera are that it still features the same 20.9MP as its predecessor, still lacks in-body image stabilization, and the rear LCD screen is too dim.

If you don’t mind those two shortcomings, the Nikon Z50 II is a well-equipped camera for its price and is also super compact, making it ideal for everyday use.

Full Review

RAW image (left) vs edited image (right) (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 Same sensor. I was a little disappointed that the Nikon Z50 II features the same 20.9MP sensor as its predecessor and still lacks in-body image stabilization. Images from this old sensor still look great, there’s plenty of sharpness, and colors pop with very life-like saturation. There’s almost nothing to complain about in terms of image quality. Pictures taken with this camera appear sharp with true-to-life colors, and noise is barely noticeable, even at ISO 3200.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🧠 Flagship processor. Most of the Nikon Z50 II's improvements are due to the latest EXPEED 7 processor. This camera features a higher burst rate of up to 11 RAW or 30 JPEG images per second. Nikon’s pre-capture mode has also trickled down to this crop sensor camera, allowing it to capture frames as soon as you half-press the shutter.

The Nikon Z50 II has snappy AF (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎯 Subject-tracking AF. The new Expeed 7 chip also expands the Z50 II autofocus system to track nine different types of subjects: humans, birds, cats, dogs, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, and airplanes. The autofocus on this camera feels fast, intelligent, and accurate; it was even able to keep track of a bicyclist who turned a corner on the trail and went behind some trees.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎥 Better 4K movies with a crop. Video shooting has greatly improved on the Nikon Z50 II. It now supports up to 4K 60p video shooting, but at the cost of a 1.4x crop and some added noise from using a smaller subsection of the already cropped sensor. You can also avoid this issue by sticking to 4K 30p or 1080 60p shooting. Regardless of resolution, you can record 10-bit Hybrid Log Gamma footage for true HDR movies. The Z50 II also benefits from the same RAW and N-Log formats available on Nikon’s flagship mirrorless cameras for extra post-processing latitude.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤏 Compact size. The Nikon Z50 II is an easily pocketable camera thanks to its 5 x 3.82 x 2.64-inch dimensions. You can easily fit this camera into a jacket pocket, small sling bag, or purse, especially when paired with a retractable lens, such as the 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 Nikkor. It’s still not nearly as small as the Sony ZV-E10 II, which I was able to cram into my jeans on occasion.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👁️ 2x brighter EVF. The Nikon Z50 II features a 1,000-nit bright 2.36-million-dot EVF that’s easy to see in bright daylight. Unfortunately, this camera’s 3.2-inch 1.04M-dot rear screen is incredibly dim, so you practically have to rely on the EVF whenever shooting in broad daylight.

Should you buy the Nikon Z50 II?

Amazon: Nikon Z50 II - $1,006

Best Buy: Nikon Z50 II kit - $1,149

Walmart: Nikon Z50 II - $ $994

Adorama: Nikon Z50 II - $1,006

✅ Yes, if…

🌄 You want sharp photos full of life-like colors

🌅 You need RAW images that make it easy to recover both highlight and shadow detail

🎥 You want just as much editing latitude from RAW movie footage

⚡️ You want a fast-focusing and shooting camera with a snappy image processor

❌ No, if…

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.