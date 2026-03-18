🤝 Nike has collaborated with Beats on a special edition pair of the brand’s Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones

🏃‍♂️ It’s a cosmetic upgrade with a bright green colorway, plus co-branded earbuds

👉 Otherwise, there’s the same ANC, IPX4 water resistance and up to 45 hours of battery life

📆 The Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 go on general sale on March 20 and will cost $250, the same as the standard pair

Beats and Nike have collaborated on a new special edition pair of the brand’s fitness-focused Powerbeats 2 earbuds.

Known as the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2, these special edition buds “deliver premium sound that empowers athletes to tune out the noise, stay focused on their goals and push beyond their limits,” according to the press release.

They are, in essence, a special edition of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 noise-cancelling earbuds that have secure-fit ear hooks to keep them stable when you’re working out, plus ANC for blocking the world out and a Transparency mode for when you want to let the world in momentarily.

These special edition buds carry the same IPX4 water resistance and built-in heart-rate monitoring as the standard Powerbeats Pro 2, but can also integrate with Nike’s Run Club app for deeper fitness integration.

The key thing with these Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 is their striking yellow colorway that features the Beats logo on one side, and the Nike Swoosh on the other – that’s a first for a set of Beats earbuds.

The wireless charging case also comes with an additional touch of Nike branding, with the brand’s classic ‘Just Do It’ tagline emblazoned inside. It provides up to 45 hours of battery life in tandem with the earbuds for immense endurance.

As per Nike ambassador LeBron James, “When two iconic brands like Beats and Nike come together, it’s more than a collaboration — for me, it’s family.

“I’ve been part of the Beats journey since day one with the original Powerbeats, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 represent everything I need in my daily routine, whether I’m training, recovering or just living life. These aren’t just my go-to earbuds — they’re built for anyone who refuses to compromise on performance.”

It’s the first time Nike has lent itself to a set of headphones in a long time, with the likes of the Nike Aero Sport coming way back in 2009. It has executed other fitness-focused collaborations in more recent times, though, such as a special edition Apple Watch. Working with Beats sees Nike return to working with Apple.

The Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 go on general sale on Nike and Apple’s respective websites, plus in select Apple stores, on March 20. It first became available via an early-access lottery on March 17 via Nike’s SNKRS app. They retail for the same $250 price tag as the normal Beats pair.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.