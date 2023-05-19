Apple has rolled out an update for its Apple TV 4K that is bound to please sports enthusiasts.

The update, which is available now, lets Apple TV 4K owners use a new Multiview feature that allows users to watch up to four sports streams at once in the TV app.

That means you can now feasibly watch MLS Season Pass matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and more without having to miss any of the action. You can customize the experience and there are multiple layout options available for two matches or more.

To hear each stream’s audio, simply hover over your chosen match. You can also tap on a tile to expand it any time to switch to a game temporarily.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple 4K TV update

⚽️ New Apple 4K TV update is perfect for sports fans

🏀 You can now watch up to four sports streams at once using Multiview

🙌 Other Apple devices have also received an update

👍 New wallpapers, watch faces and bug fixes are rolling out now

Apple has also sent out updates to its other devices like iPhone, iPad and macOS. The new OS update adds a dedicated sports section to Apple News, and subscribers can now keep up with live scores, rankings and stories about their favorite tea.

Pride wallpapers and a watch face are also available on iPhone and Apple Watch, and improvements have been made to CarPlay and Spotlight on iOS.

Apple recently revealed its working on some major accessibility updates that are due before the end of the year. One will save your voice in case you ever lose it, allowing you to communicate with friends and family the way they remember.

All eyes will be on Apple’s WWDC 2023 event which takes place from June 5 to June 9. We’re expecting to see iOS 17, watchOS 10, Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset, and upgrades to the MacBook Air lineup.