Apple has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to accessibility. However, these new features coming to iPhone and iPad devices may be the most ingenious yet.

New software changes will help those with cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility disabilities, along with individuals who are nonspeaking or a risk of losing their ability to speak in the future. And it’s the latter feature that is the most revolutionary.

Dubbed ‘Personal Voice’, the feature lets users synthesize their voice in just 15 minutes by reading aloud a randomized set of text prompts. Apple then creates a voice that sounds just like the user, and which can be used to respond to conversations using ‘Live Speech’, another new addition that reads out text aloud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple accessibility features

♿️ Apple is introducing several new accessibility software features later this year

🗣️ They include Assistive Access, Live Speech, Personal Voice, Detection Mode in Magnifer and more

😲 Personal Voice lets users at risk of being unable to speak in the future synthesize their voice

❤️ They can then reply to messages with a voice that sounds like them

The feature will help those who are at risk of losing their ability to speak – such as those who have been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can impact your speech. By using Personal Voice, they can communicate in the future using a voice that sounds just like them.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family,” said Philip Green, board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit. “If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world – and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary.”

“At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release. “Today, we’re excited to share incredible new features that build on our long history of making technology accessible, so that everyone has the opportunity to create, communicate, and do what they love.”

Apple also announced ‘Assistive Access’, which distills apps and experiences into their essential features in order to lighten the cognitive load; ‘Detection Mode while using Magnifier’, which introduces point-and-speak for users who are blind or have low vision; as well as a slew of other welcome changes like Voice Control changes, more Text Size options and the ability to pause rapid animations with images that have moving elements.

Apple says the new accessibility features will be rolling out later this year, but it’s clear that they could have a life-changing impact on those who need them most.