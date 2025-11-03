🍎 Apple is rumored to drop two new products before the end of 2025

📺 The company might refresh the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini as early as next week

🌖 Apple has scheduled an “overnight” for its retail employees to freshen up its stores

📉 Given that the Apple TV and HomePod are low in inventory, it sounds like we could get new versions of both in the near future

Apple’s product roadmap for 2025 has been rumored to feature a new Apple TV 4K, and it appears that we could receive it even as the year comes to a close. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Apple is gearing up for an “overnight,” which involves retail employees working late into the night to refresh Apple’s stores with new interior decoration and - oftentimes - new products.

Another addition to the “overnight” refresh is a new HomePod mini, which hasn’t been heavily rumored throughout the year.

It’s been rumored that Apple would refresh the Apple TV 4K for quite some time, potentially with a new processor and lower starting price. We initially thought it would hit shelves last month when Apple announced the M5 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, but that didn’t happen. We also haven’t heard a direct rumor indicating a new Apple TV 4K would come out in November or December of this year.

Rather, Gurman and the rest of tech media are merely guessing that this “overnight” would be the only window during which Apple could introduce it, alongside a new HomePod mini. The project is scheduled for the evening of November 11, which is a week from Tuesday. It’ll occur at a time where inventory for both the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini is running dry, which usually indicates new versions of the products in question are getting replaced with a new version.

That doesn’t guarantee we’ll see new devices from Apple next week, but it’s the strongest indication that a refresh could occur before the end of the year. Gurman says both products will also serve as showcases for the revamped version of Siri that’s on track to ship next year.

During its most recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is “excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.” That doesn’t sound like there will be more new products added to the lineup, but there’s only so much we can parse from a sentence like that.

It’s unclear what new features the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini could come with, but given that they’re each rumored to arrive next week, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out. Stay tuned.

