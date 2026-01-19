🍿 The live-action Legend of Zelda movie will be exclusively streamed on Netflix after its theatrical run

If you were wondering where you’ll be able to stream The Legend of Zelda live-action movie when it releases, we now know the answer.

The adaptation of Nintendo’s famous franchise will be streamed exclusively on Netflix following its “theatrical and home entertainment release periods”, according to Famitsu.

It comes as part of Netflix’s agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which will join Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, The Nightingale, and the Beatles’ biopic.

It could be quite the coup for Netflix if The Legend of Zelda film is good, of course. But even still, curious gamers will probably give the film a stream if they don’t feel it’s worthy of heading to the cinema.

(Credit: Sony/Nintendo)

Speaking about the agreement, Lauren Smith, vice president of licensing and programming strategy at Netflix, said:

“Our members all over the world love movies and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions. Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and originals like Anyone But You have been popular with our U.S. audience and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world.”

Paul Littmann, EVP of global distribution at Sony Pictures Television added:

“Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable. This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix’s global audience. It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners.”

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie is set for a global release on May 7, 2027. Sony revealed Bo Bragason will play Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link.

