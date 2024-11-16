If you’re tuning into Netflix to livestream the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match, you may be greeted by a fight of your own: buffering, lagging, and freezing issues.

You’re not alone. Tons of angry Netflix customers are having streaming issues trying to watch the hyped Paul vs Tyson fight. The Shortcut tested out the servers during many of the undercards and experienced a mix of buffering scenarios that slowed down our connection and flat-out error messages brought the entertainment to a halt. It’s pretty standard to see Error Code M7703-1003-0000004B from the Netflix live event, according to our testing.

How to fix Netflix Paul vs Tyson buffering issues

To ensure the people watching the boxing match in person at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, aren’t the only ones able to witness the fight, you can try to fix the Netflix streaming issues that may continue to get worse as midnight approaches.

Midnight seems to be when the Paul vs Tyson fight will start (Netflix is really drawing out the fight time until 12am ET). At that time, most people will be trying to stream the fight, and the buffering issues are bound to get worse.

Prep the mobile app or a laptop to continue watching lag-free The commentary from our tech friend Rich DeMuro has been more entertaining than some of the undercards

Ideas to avoid buffering is to have a backup plan. Prep the mobile app or a laptop to continue watching lag-free, according to users who have already experienced some freezing during the undercards. You could also ask Netflix for a refund on the monthly subscription if the entire match crashes. Between this fight freezing and the 90-minute Netflix outage from earlier this week, you deserve some money back, considering there have been so many recent Netflix price increases.