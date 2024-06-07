🆕 Netflix is redesigning its familiar home page

Netflix, the world’s most popular streaming app, might look a little different to some users soon. The streamer is testing its biggest redesign in 10 years, which is aimed at helping viewers decide more quickly on what they want to watch.

The redesign focuses on the home page, which will feature enlarging title cards that highlight easy-to-read information, replacing the current static tiles we’re used to. Other information such as “#10 in TV Shows” will also be shown more prominently.

Netflix is also moving its menu from the left-hand side of the screen to the top, with a new “My Netflix” tab being added. You’ll be able to find all the TV shows or movies you’ve begun watching, or those you saved for later – a big improvement over trying to find the “My List” section.

Netflix has spent extensive research time tracking users’ behavior while on the homescreen. Pat Flemming, Netflix’s senior director of product told The Verge: “We often see members doing gymnastics with their eyes as they’re scanning the home experience. We really wanted members to have an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them.”

The company will test the new homepage among a small group of subscribers, and Flemming told The Verge it could expand to more members if it works out. “If this goes well, which we are enthusiastic and hope that it will, then we would love to share this with most of the member base in the coming months and quarters.”

Despite a huge influx in competition, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in the world with an estimated 259 million subscribers. The service launched a tier with ads and also cracked down on password sharing, all of which benefited the company’s revenue.

The streamer continues to secure some of the biggest programs and has recently branched out into live sports, signing a deal with the NFL to show Christmas Day games.

