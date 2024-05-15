🏈 NFL is coming to Netflix this Christmas

🎄 The streamer will host two Christmas Day games live

🙌 It’ll also show at least one holiday game each year for the next three seasons

🥊 Netflix has recently expanded in to showing more live sports

Netflix has secured the rights to show the NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day games live, as it continues to offer dedicated sports programming, like the upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The two Christmas Day marquee games aren’t the only NFL matches Netflix has secured. Subscribers can look forward to at least one holiday game each year as part of a three-season deal.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live – tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” says Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, on Tudum. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” says Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

Netflix seems to be challenging Amazon’s Prime Video for more live sports programs, which has previously shown football from the Barclay’s Premier League as well as tennis. Apple TV+ is also the home of the MLS, as streamers make the steady march back to being more like cable services. Remember those?

Netflix’s next big sports event take place on July 20 where Jake Paul, 27, takes on the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 58. The contest will last eight rounds of two minutes and 14oz gloves will be worn instead of 10oz.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.