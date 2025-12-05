💰 Netflix is acquiring Warner Bros., including its film/TV studios and HBO/HBO Max, for approximately $82.7 billion

Netflix has announced that it has entered into a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.

The transaction is valued at approximately $82.7 billion and is expected to close in Q3 2026.

Neftlix subscribers can expect beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe to join the streaming service’s extensive portfolio.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix in a statement on the company’s website. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies – from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends – with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

“This acquisition will improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come,” continued Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix. “Warner Bros. has helped define entertainment for more than a century and continues to do so with phenomenal creative executives and production capabilities. With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create – giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders.”

“Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “For more than a century, Warner Bros. has thrilled audiences, captured the world’s attention, and shaped our culture. By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come.”

Netflix has said the acquisition will ultimately offer more choice, more opportunities and – perhaps most importantly – more value for consumers. It’s unclear whether HBO Max will continue as a standalone app, or if Netflix will consolidate everything under one service.

