Need a new CPU? AMD is giving away this game with its Ryzen 5000 chips
Ryzen 7000 may be out, but you can get some free stuff with last year's goodies
➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: CPU goodies
AMD Ryzen 5000 processors come with Company of Heroes 3 for a limited time
🧑💻 Codes for the game expire May 6, 2023
📆 Company of Heroes 3 launches in February 2023
AMD Ryzen 5000 processors have been out for a while, and have already been succeeded by the Ryzen 7000 lineup. However, if you buy a Ryzen 5000 processor, you can get Company of Heroes 3 for free.
While something like the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X isn’t the new hotness anymore, its still one of the best CPUs for gaming, combining high clock speeds with 6 cores and 12 threads at an affordable price. That price is only going to get more affordable, too, especially now that Team Red as released its non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 5 7600.
What’s even better, though, is that this offer is valid with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is still among the best CPUs, thanks to its 3D chip design that lowers latency for better gaming performance.
As for Company of Heroes 3, it’s not the biggest title around, but any PC gamer knows that the series has been extremely successful for the best gaming PCs for years. The new iteration comes out next month, so you wouldn’t be able to download and play it right away, but you would be set from the second it becomes available.
If you want to take advantage of this bundle, you’ll have to act fast, though. You only have until May 6, 2023 to redeem your code.