🍄 Nintendo is launching its My Mario range for kids in the US

🧸 The range includes toys, a stop-motion video series, an app and more

📆 Physical products launch first at the Nintendo stores in New York and San Francisco on February 19

👍 Nintendo has also announced the line will arrive at select retail stores in the spring

After its recent launch in Japan, Nintendo has confirmed it’s bringing its cute and fun My Mario line of products for kids to the US.

According to a press release, the My Mario product line launches in North America in February, taking the form of a “collection of products, games and experiences designed to offer fun ways for young children and their parents to explore, imagine and play side-by-side with characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi.”

To be specific, the products will be available at the Nintendo stores in New York and San Francisco first on February 19, with the line arriving at “select retail stores nationwide” later in the spring. It’ll continue to expand “throughout the year”, as per Nintendo’s release.

The product line sees Nintendo lean more into the traditional area of kids’ toys, partnering with the likes of Mattel, Fisher-Price and Tomy to provide them with a fun introduction to the world of Mario and the associated universe.

The series includes a range of different products including two wooden block sets with Mario and items from the Super Mario series in a 3pcs and 30pcs set, plus a collection of kids’ and toddler apparel, soft toys including rattles and a Mario plush, and an interactive Hello, Mario! board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House.

(Credit: Nintendo)

Moreover, there will be a free Hello Mario! App available for “smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems” that will allow parents, caregivers and kids to “intuitively and playfully interact with Mario”. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and will be a free download for Switch and Switch 2 consoles on February 19.

Nintendo is also leaning into the world of stop-motion animation with a new series called “It’s Me, Mario!” that’s available on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel and Nintendo’s new My Mario website.

It has also partnered with Tomy to produce the Tomy Toomies My Mario collection that will “power up bathtime with bath toys and water squirters inspired by iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise.”

The launch timing for individual products will vary, according to the release, and more information will be available on Nintendo’s socials as and when.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.