MSI has revealed a range of new monitors at Computex 2024, but it’s the MSI MEG 321URX that will grab most of the headlines due to its AI capabilities.

Dubbed the world’s first true gaming AI monitor, the MSI MEG can help you automatically detect an enemy’s position and display it on the screen using a feature called “Sky Sight”.

If that sounds like cheating, that’s because it probably is. Sky Sight analyzes the on-screen mini-map to see where enemies are coming from. It’s unclear which games will allow it, but developers may choose to block the application (if they can).

The MSI MEG 321URX uses a 4K, QD-OLED panel that supports HDR 400 and FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get a 240Hz refresh rate with a panel gray-to-gray response time of 0.03ms. Console gamers aren’t left out either, as the monitor has HDMI 2.1 ports with 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM.

Your eyes will be looked after, too, as the MEG 321URX is optimized to produce less blue light so you can game for longer without fatigue. Burn-in shouldn’t be an issue, either, as the panel has OLED Care 2.0 which has more ways of significantly reducing the changes of OLED screen burn-in.

For those who enjoy a light show, the SpectrumBar with Mystic Light and Glow Sync provides a soft ambient light that can be easily synced with any other Mystic Light-enabled gaming product.

The MSI MEG 321URX will cost $1,699.99 and a release date is yet to be announced.

More new MSI gaming monitors

MSI also announced several other new monitors at Computex 2024. The MPG 321CUPF is a 160Hz, 4K resolution monitor that has a Dual Mode that optimizes your gameplay for 4K/160Hz or FHD/320Hz. It also has a console mode that perfectly supports 120Hz, which is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It costs $499, with the release date to be announced.

The MAG 321UP is another QD-OLED monitor that’s out in June with an MSRP of $899.99. It includes the same OLED Care 2.0 as the MSI MEG 321URX and features an improved thermal solution and a customized heat-sink design to ensure efficient and silent heat dispersion.

