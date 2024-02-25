We just saw Motorola literally bend the definition of a smartphone at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, where the company showed off its futuristic-looking Adaptive Display. I was able to test out this concept technology and even wrap it around my wrist with a literal extra pinch. It takes the idea of the Moto Razr+ to the next level.

When laid flat, the 6.9″ FullHD+ pOLED display runs a full Android experience, just like any phone. With just a little bend in the bottom of the frame, the phone can sit upright in a standing position, a physical transformation that led to a small software change, as reflected by a uniquely compact 4.6-inch stand-up Android UI. It also offered a great way to take selfies without the need for a tripod.

Bending the Motorola Active Display

What I really liked about the Motorola Active Display was fully curving the phone and wrapping it around my wrist. It required a metal loop backing (like a Milanese loop smartwatch band without the display), but I was able to treat the Adaptive Display like a classic Snap Bracelet from the 90s. It’s a bit of a throwback with a futuristic touch.

I can just imagine, one day, with this technology, being able to combine a smartwatch and phone. That’s only going to happen when Motorola’s exciting concept graduates into a real product. Then, I’ll finally know what I’ll do with my smartphone during outdoor runs in the future.