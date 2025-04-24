(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎧 The Motorola Buds Loop earbuds come with a very unique design

👂 The open-style earbuds latch onto your ears like jewelry

💍 There’s even a version with Swarovski crystals

🔊 Moto partnered with Bose for their sound quality

💰 Currently, we don’t know how much the Buds Loop will cost

Motorola has announced a new pair of earbuds with Swarovski crystals. Called the Buds Loop, the earbuds are designed to look more natural when you wear them by appearing as jewelry. The French Oak color comes with crystals along the outside, which make these earbuds some of the most bling-filled buds on the market. There’s also a more accessible Trekking Green color if crystals aren’t your thing.

The aspect I’m most intrigued by is the sound quality. These are open-style earbuds so you can hear external noises pretty well, but Motorola uses Sound by Bose to tune the 12mm drivers for better audio quality. I didn’t get a chance to try them during my Moto Razr Ultra hands-on where I saw the buds, but I should be getting a pair to try out for review down the line. Stay tuned.

The Buds Loop also come with AI integrations, as is the theme with many of Motorola’s products nowadays. The buds integrate with Moto AI so you can ask it questions, get summaries of your notifications on the fly, launch a recording of your next meeting, and more. There’s also multi-device pairing support with seamless integration between Moto and Lenovo devices.

The microphones come with a feature called CrystalTalk AI to keep your voice loud and clear during phone calls and recordings. The battery can last up to eight hours on a charge, according to Motorola, and up to 37 hours with the included case. The Buds Loop are also water repellent, making them safe for use at the gym.

Motorola hasn’t specified when the Buds Loop will launch or how much they’ll cost, but once I get word, I’ll let you know.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.