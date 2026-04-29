(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

ᖳᖰ The Moto Buds 2 Plus are Motorola’s latest wireless noise-canceling earbuds

🤹 More immersive streaming with Dolby Atmos spatial audio

🔋 Longer 9-hour battery life over the previous model’s 5-hour battery life

🔊 Sound by Bose technology supports Hi-Res Audio and LHDC

🤖 Moto AI Remember this feature can recall any specific details and information you tell it to record

📅 Available on April 30 for $149

Motorola’s new Moto Buds 2 Plus noise-canceling wireless earbuds have been seriously upgraded with Dolby Atmos sound and a much longer nine-hour battery life.

While Motorola conspicuously didn’t mention Dolby headtracking, the Moto Buds 2 Plus promise more immersive Dolby Atmos spatial sound. The only catch is that this feature only works while the Moto Buds 2 Plus are connected to a compatible Motorola device.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

What’s even more impressive is that Motorola has greatly improved the five-hour battery life from the original Moto Buds+ to nine hours on the Moto Buds 2 Plus. That’s one hour longer than the battery life we’ve gotten even from the Sony WF-1000XM6 and Apple AirPods Pro 3. With the battery case, the Moto Buds 2 Plus feature up to 40 hours of battery life.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Moto Buds 2 Plus otherwise feature a new design with longer stems and a pop-top case more reminiscent of the AirPods Pro 3. Motorola teamed up with Bose for its sound technology to not only develop the Buds 2 Plus’ drivers but also its full Bluetooth suite, which includes support for Hi-Res Audio and LHDC (Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec). Like Dolby Atmos sound, these higher-end sound codecs only work with a compatible Motorola device.

The Moto Buds 2 also add dynamic noise-canceling that’ll automatically adapt the ANC level depending on whether you’re walking outside or just having coffee at a cafe. The actual ANC system still features the same hybrid setup with three microphones on each earbud.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Lastly, Motorola has injected the Buds 2 Plus with Moto AI, allowing users to tap on their earbuds to get a catch-up summary of their notifications and transcribe and summarize meetings. The most interesting feature, Remember This, allows users to have Moto AI commit specific details and information to memory, so they can recall them later.

The Moto Buds 2 Plus will be available on April 30 for $149.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.