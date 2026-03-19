(credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

🎧 The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are now available in Vintage Maroon

🔈 Large 40mm biocellulose drivers angled to the users ears

🛜 Hi-Fi Bluetooth 24-bit/96 kHz signal over aptX Lossless and Adaptive

🎨 New Pale Mauve and Dark Burgundy colors for the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

📢 Features 12mm carbon cone drivers with aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless

📦 Available now: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 ($479) and Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 ($499)

There’s a new Vintage Maroon pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 noise-cancelling headphones now. The new colorway combines a dark, rich brown-red with brass colored accents that’s sure to turn heads. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are already available in five colors – Canvas White, Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, and Frost Blue – but little hints of metal finish really elevate this pair of headphones.

Inside, these headphones deliver flagship sound with 40mm biocellulose drivers angled to direct sound directly into your ears. The Px7 S3 also supports wireless lossless listening with aptX Lossless and Adaptive, transmitting a 24-bit / 96 kHz signal over Bluetooth. You also get 30 hours of battery life from these headphones. In an emergency, they’ll quickly charge up to seven hours of battery life in 15 minutes.

(credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Otherwise, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 features all physical controls behind each earcup and supports Spatial Audio and Bluetooth LE.

The Vintage Maroon Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones are available now for $479.

Two new colors for the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 in Pale Mauve (credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise-canceling wireless earbuds are also debuting in Pale Mauve and Dark Burgundy. Pale Mauve is essentially a pastel pink, while the Dark Burgundy adds…well, a dark shade of burgundy with brass-colored accents, just like the Vintage Maroon pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.

Bowers & Wilkins’ top earbuds feature 12mm carbon cone drivers, among the largest in the wireless earbud world. Those large drives allow for a much larger, more dynamic soundstage, while the rigid carbon-fiber material helps reduce harmonic distortion.

(credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

These high-end wireless earbuds also support aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, so they can stream high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. They’re also Made for iPhone, so they directly integrate with iOS apps and support Google Fast Pair.

The only thing lacking about the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 is it has only has 6.5 hours in the earbuds and then another 13.5 hours in the case.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 in Pale Mauve and Dark Burgundy are available now for $499.

Up next: Apple announces AirPods Max 2 with better ANC thanks to H2 chip

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.