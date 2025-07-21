(Credit: Android Headlines / Motorola / The Shortcut)

👀 Leaked images purportedly reveal a new Moto 360 for 2025

⌚️ The watch has a shiny, stainless steel-appearing design and round watch face

🤔 The big question is whether it’ll run Wear OS, unlike Moto’s recent Watch Fit

📅 The “Moto 360 (2025)” is expected to land sometime this year, either from Motorola or eBuyNow

The Moto 360 was one of the first smartwatches to launch designed for the Android ecosystem, and it looks like it could be making a second comeback. After dying in 2017, reviving in 2019, and dying again, it looks like we could get a new version of the watch, as revealed in a set of leaked renders from Android Headlines.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

The images reveal a device that looks somewhat like a Moto 360, save for the legendary “flat tire” bezel at the bottom of the screen. It’s a round screen, unlike the Moto Watch Fit from a few months ago, and it sits in a body that seems to be made of stainless steel. It’s also equipped with a link bracelet.

The crown sits at the 2 o’clock position, presumably with the ability to click and rotate to navigate the interface. A button sits right below it near 4 o’clock. We only get a look at one of the supplied watch faces, and it looks sharp enough with fitness complications and a digital clock at the top.

The most recent Moto 360, a 2019 “revival” that was brought to life by third-party company eBuyNow after licensing “Moto 360” from Motorola, used Wear OS as its software. We’ve never seen a Moto 360 run custom Motorola software before, so it would be slightly unusual if it did. Considering the Watch Fit has Moto Watch OS, though, it’s not out of the question that Motorola could choose to skip Wear OS once again.

We don’t know what other specs the Moto 360 (2025) will offer, when it’ll be released, or whether Motorola will even be shipping it - that could still be eBuyNow’s job. In the meantime, all we know is it should ship by the end of the year, given its name.

