🆕 Mophie has three new Qi2 wireless charging accessories

👍 All of them support 15W charging speeds and MagSafe

💰 Prices start from $59.95

🔋 Qi2 provides 15W instead of the usual 7.5W for faster charging

Mophie has launched a new range of Qi2 wireless charging accessories that support Apple’s MagSafe for mounting.

Qi2 is a similar technology to MagSafe, allowing you to charge compatible iPhone models at up to 15W instead of the usual 7.5W. That means faster charging and less waiting around.

The Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount lets you charge your smartphone on the go, with built-in magnets that securely hold your phone in place. Android and iOS devices can reach charging speeds of 15W, and it’s designed to be mounted in your car. The Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount costs $59.95 and is available now.

Two more Mophie accessories will also be available on April 30. The 3-1 Wireless Charging Vent Mount provides wireless charging for Apple iPhones (iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models), AirPods, and a magnetic charger for the Apple Watch. It costs $129.95 and will save you carrying around three separate chargers for your devices.

The Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand features a compact design and features a kickstand. It adds a 5,000mAh battery to the back of your device and can be charged via the USB-C port. You can also charge your phone using the USB-C port. The Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand costs $69.95. Like the Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount and the 3-1 Wireless Charging Vent Mount, the Snap+ PowerStation Mini with Stand provides 15W of charging speed.

We were super impressed with the Mophie Powerstation Pro. In our review, we said, “I have reviewed and tested over 100 different power banks, and I keep coming back to the original external battery brand, mophie, for three reasons: reliability, durability, and design ethos.”

We also loved the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger, awarding it a perfect score. It’s become an essential travel companion and our go-to wireless charger no matter where we’re going.