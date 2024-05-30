🧱 Netflix has secured the rights to a Minecraft TV show adaptation

A Minecraft animated series is coming to Netflix soon. The series will feature an original story with new characters and is being produced by WildBrain Studios, which has worked on Snoic Prime, Carmen Sandiego, and The Snoopy Show.

Minecraft remains one of the most popular video games today, even though it was first released in 2011. The success of the game has spawned various spinoffs, including Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons.

Mojang received offers from Hollywood producers who wanted to produce Minecraft-related TV shows back in 2012, but developer Mojang said it would only engage in such projects when “the right idea comes along”.

Since then, Mojang Studios was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion, which seems like a drop in the ocean compared to its recent acquisitions of Activision Blizzard. It’s likely Microsoft’s push to turn its IP into film and TV shows, like Halo and Fallout, may have helped the TV show come to fruition.

Netflix also recently announced it was working on a Gears of War live-action film and adult animated series and has had success with video game adaptations in the past such as Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners and the Castlevania series.

Minecraft is bound to be a hit with younger audiences, who continue to craft and create in the blocky-based world. We’ll have to wait a little longer for Netflix to share more details.

