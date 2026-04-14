📈 Microsoft has raised the prices of all of its Surface laptops and tablet PCs

😮 Some devices have risen as much as $500 against their original launch prices

💰 The price rise has been blamed on “recent increases in memory and component costs”

😖 Microsoft isn’t the only one to raise prices, as other laptop manufacturers have drastically increased RRPs of new models over the older ones

Microsoft has raised prices across the board on its Surface PCs when sold directly at the Microsoft Store, with the rise expected to hit other retailers soon.

Following the price rise, the brand’s mid-range and flagship lines are significantly more expensive than they were a few weeks ago. For instance, the flagship Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 models are some $500 more expensive than they were at launch in 2024.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central that price rises were due to “recent increases in memory and component costs”, an age-old tale that has caused Sony’s PS5 price increase and Microsoft to raise Xbox prices, too.

It has also caused Steam to reevaluate the upcoming Steam Machine’s price and amend its release window to just ‘2026’.

As for other devices, Microsoft’s cheaper Surface Pro 12-inch now starts at $1,049, where it was previously $799. The flagship Surface Pro 13-inch has risen to a $1,499 starting price, when it launched for $999.

Likewise, the entry-level 13-inch Surface Laptop is now starting at $1,149 against an original price of $899, with the flagship 13.8-inch Surface Laptop costing $1,499 against a launch price of $999. The 15-inch model now starts at $1,599.

It has redressed the balance of the Surface Laptop range and means that the mid-range devices cost more than the flagship ones did when they first launched in 2024, which is indicative of how drastic these price rises are.

Microsoft has also raised prices for the high-end SKUs, making them a much worse value proposition against rival devices. Windows Central has noted a top-spec Surface Laptop 15-inch model with a Snapdragon X Elite chip (not even Snapdragon X2 Elite or Elite Extreme) with 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is $3,649.

Meanwhile, Apple just launched the MacBook Neo for $599 and is struggling to keep up with demand.

Up next: Xbox Game Pass ‘has become too expensive for players’, says new CEO in leaked memo

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.