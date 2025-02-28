😢 Microsoft appears to be shutting down Skype

It feels like a long time coming, but Microsoft’s Skype will cease to exist in May. Unsurprisingly, it wants Windows users to switch to Teams instead.

XDA verified the news after one reader spotted a message inside the latest Skype for Windows preview that said, “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.”

Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion, almost 10 years after it launched. It brought Skype to the forefront in Windows 10 and even brought the app to Xbox One. However, it quietly dropped Skype for Microsoft Teams, which was built on the foundation of the once popular messenger app.

It’s unlikely that the news of Skype shutting down will affect too many users when Google Meet, FaceTime, Zoom, Discord and Teams exist, but it’s still sad to see it go.

XDA reached out to Microsoft for a statement, but the Redmond-based company initially kept quiet. However, a post on Skype’s official X account reads:

“Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available. Over the coming days you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype.”

Microsoft also shared the following video, showing how Skype users can easily transition to Teams and bring their contacts with them. Microsoft also said that current Skype subscription users can continue to use their Skype Credits and subscriptions until the end of their next renewal period. Skype Credit users can also continue to use their remaining Skype Credit.

