👀 Amazon is running an early Black Friday deal on the capable Meta Quest 3S VR headset

💰 Currently, the 128GB version is down to $250 from $300, with the 256GB variant at $330, down from $400

✅ The headset has the same processor as the pricier Quest 3, plus a comfortable fit, decent battery life and solid resolution lenses

👏 It can also connect tethered to a gaming PC, or work as a standalone VR device, and comes with the Touch Plus controllers

Amazon: Meta Quest 3S 128GB - $250

Amazon: Meta Quest 3S 256GB - $330

If you’ve been eyeing up the Meta Quest 3S VR headset but have been waiting for a discount, then this early Black Friday deal is for you.

At Amazon, there are deals on both the base 128GB model and more capacious 256GB option. The 128GB option is $250 (down from $300) and the 256GB model is $330 (down from $400). Other than storage, they’re the same headset and come with the popular VR game Gorilla Tag or Batman: Arkham Shadow for free.

The Quest 3S is a capable and affordable VR headset that provides a cheaper variant to the Meta Quest . It features the same chip inside as its more expensive brother, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, to provide great performance along with 8GB of RAM.

You also get a comfortable fit, a decent 96-degree field of view, and a couple of hours of battery life before it needs to be plugged in.

It has a decent 1830x1920 pixel-per-eye resolution, and while that isn’t as sharp as the dearer Quest 3, it’s still perfectly fine for a VR headset at this more modest price.

The Quest 3S also comes with Meta’s Touch Plus controllers, complete with button and joystick controls, as well as motion controls – handy for intense games such as Beat Saber, for instance.

In our Meta Quest 3S review, we said: “I’ve remained skeptical of VR since its conception, but the Meta Quest 3S has changed my mind. I have to admit, the Meta Quest 3S has made such a positive impression that I’ve been reaching for it more than I ever expected.”

As well as working as a standalone headset, this more affordable headset can be connected to a gaming PC for a more traditional ‘tethered’ VR experience, and you can even cast gameplay from the headset to supported devices via Chromecast and AirPlay so other folks can see what you’re doing.

