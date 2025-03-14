✍️ Meta is adopting Community Notes, replacing human fact-checkers

🤔 Community Notes will work similarly to X, allowing users to add context, fact-check, or correct posts

🙅‍♂️ Meta will use X's open-source algorithm, aiming to improve it for their platforms over time

🌎 Testing begins in the US, with plans to roll out globally once the system is fully functional

Elon Musk might not have got everything right since taking over Twitter, now known as X. But one feature that has been a clear success is Community Notes, and it's now being adopted by Meta.

Meta will bring Community Notes to Instagram, Facebook, and Threads on March 18, replacing the current human fact checkers the platforms use.

Community Notes will work the same way as they do on X, allowing users to add additional context to posts, fact check, or even correct. Meta will even use X's open-source algorithm, with the goal to eventually "build on what X has created and improve it for our own platforms over time," said the company in its announcement post.

Meta will begin testing Community Notes in the United States, and believes the new system will be less biased than the third party fact checking program it replaces. Notes won't appear publicly initially, as Meta takes the time to ensure the system is working properly.

The third party checking program will remain in place for countries where Community Notes is not supported, although meta is aiming to roll out the feature to users all over the world when it's ready.

Meta announced it would introduce Community Notes in January. Around 200,000 potential contributors have already signed up across all three apps, but the waitlist remains open for those who wish to take part in the program. Contributors need to be over 18 and have an account that's more than six months old and in good standing.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.