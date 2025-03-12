💰 Pokémon Go developer Niantic has been acquired by Scopely for $3.5 billion

🤝 The deal includes Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now, and all of Niantic's companion apps, services, and third-party games business

📈 Niantic games will continue to operate under Scopely, with a focus on long-term support and investment

😬 Some players have expressed concerns about the acquisition and its potential impact on the games and their communities

Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go, has been acquired by Monopoly Go maker and Saudi-owned Scopely, in a $3.5bn deal.

The deal includes all of Niantic's companion apps, services, and third-party games business, bringing Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now under Scopely's control.

Pokémon Go is one of the most successful mobile games of all time, ranking as a top 10 mobile game every year since its launch nearly a decade ago.

“Niantic games have always been a bridge to connect people and inspire exploration, and I am confident they will continue to do both as part of Scopely,” said John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic. “Scopely shares our focus on building and operating incredible live services, has exceptional experience working with the world's biggest and most beloved intellectual properties, and cares deeply about its player communities and game-making teams. I firmly believe this partnership is great for our players and is the best way to ensure that our games have the long-term support and investment needed to be 'forever games' that will endure for future generations.”

However, some players have expressed their concerns about Scopely's acquisition, and what it could mean for each game's future and the active communities they've created.

In a post on Scopely's website, the company said: "We have long admired the innovative gameplay pioneered by the Niantic games team and the vibrant communities that have shaped the titles into the beloved experiences they are today. We deeply respect what makes these games special – the freedom to explore, the community forged along the way, and the thrill of discovery.



"We believe our partnership with the Niantic games team – who will all join Scopely through this acquisition – will further enable them to achieve their exciting long-term goals, which are designed first and foremost with you in mind."

A lengthy post on the Pokémon Go website from team lead Ed Wu has also helped assuage fans' concerns. However, Wu admitted that things will be different.

"I won’t say that Pokémon GO will remain the same, because it has always been a work in progress. But how we create and evolve it will remain unchanged, and I hope that we can make the experience even better for all of you.

"I have so much gratitude for the incredible joy of serving hundreds of millions of Trainers in our real-world community for the past nine years, and I truly believe the best is yet to come."

Following the sale, Niantic will shift its focus from game development to geospatial technology, spinning off its platform into a new entity called Niantic Spatial Inc., led by CEO John Hanke. This new company will focus on geospatial AI and next-generation mapping, retaining ownership of Ingress Prime and Peridot.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.