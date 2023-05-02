Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that saw hundreds of people join during the early months of Elon Musk’s reign, has simplified its sign-up process in a bid to attract new users.

One of the biggest criticisms Mastodon has faced is due to its decentralized network. Newcomers are presented with thousands of possible servers to join, which led to many feeling overwhelmed and downright confused.

Mastodon has now admitted its old sign-up process wasn’t great, but it’s hoping its latest change will address this common complaint. In a blog post, Mastodon outlined the new onboarding process that should make things a little easier.

You’ll now be presented with a default sign-up option that puts you on a server that Mastodon operates. You can then leave or join different servers in the future if you wish.

Mastodon has said it’s “made strides in upgrading our infrastructure and growing our moderation capabilities to hopefully provide a great first experience for everyone who joins”.

The social media platform also celebrated passing “a billion posts per month” and says it’s “always listening to the community” and working on “the most requested features, such as quote posts, improved content and profile search, and groups”.

But is it too little too late for Mastodon? The Twitter alternative lost 30% of its active users in the first week of January, dropping to just over 1.7 million users. But perhaps more worrying, there’s a new Twitter clone on the block: Bluesky.

Bluesky is the latest social media darling that disenchanted Twitter users are flocking to, but heed caution before you sign up. The platform is backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and is currently only available to those who receive an invite or a code from a friend.

You can join the Bluesky waitlist if you’re ready to jump ship.