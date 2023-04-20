If you’ve grown tired of Elon Musk’s Twitter and are looking for an alternative, Bluesky might be for you.

Bluesky is a decentralized Twitter alternative but you’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s nothing more than a clone of the bird app we know and love. However, it’s the “decentralized” aspect that separates it from its obvious muse.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Bluesky social

👏 Bluesky is now available on Android and iOS

✉️ However, you’ll need an invite code to access the app

🤔 Bluesky is a decentralized Twitter alternative

🫣 It’s still missing some key features, however

Bluesky is powered through different providers instead of a central one, so you can pick from different hosting providers. If you’re the sort of person that finds that division of power more appealing than simply being at the mercy of a billionaire, Bluesky might be for you.

Looks familiar, doesn’t it? (Credit: Bluesky)

However, even though the app is now on iOS and Android (thanks, The Verge), you’ll still need an invite code to get access. There are two ways of getting a code: you can join the waitlist or get an invite code from a friend.

The Verge notes that, due to Bluesky still being in its infancy, there are some limitations with the platform. Don’t expect to follow the same people you might find on Twitter – there are only about 25,000 users currently – and certain basic features like direct messages are missing.

It would be premature to predict that Bluesky will solve all of Twitter’s problems. Right now, the community has been applauded for being “positive” and respecting all the rules. However, it’s easy to maintain and monitor a small community than keep track of millions of users. It’s also been heavily backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, so make of that what you will.

The timing of Bluesky’s arrival couldn’t be more opportune, however. Today, Elon Musk has promised to remove all previously verified Twitter users, leading many to believe impersonation and scamming will be rife. Of course, those who were verified in the past can keep their blue checkmark (and get one like everyone else) by paying for Twitter Blue. I personally won’t be doing so.