(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

⚰️ Brazilian manufacturer Bignotto released a promotional video showcasing a range of Nintendo-themed coffins for characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Princess Peach

🥚 The coffins feature each character’s colors and recognizable logos, such as Mario’s “M” hat or Yoshi’s egg

😅 The red coffin design can be easily switched between Mario and Toad, and the green one between Luigi and Yoshi, by simply changing the featured logo

👀 Nintendo’s lawyers are likely reviewing the footage, as the company is notoriously protective of its IP

Here’s something you don’t see every day: Nintendo-themed coffins. A Brazilian manufacturer has shared a promotional video that shows off its range of coffins, which include Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Princess Peach-style designs.

As you can see in the videos, the coffins come adorned in the colors of each classic Nintendo character, and even feature a prominent, recognizable logo such as an M hat for Mario and an egg for Yoshi.

Cleverly, the red coffin can work for either Mario or Toad by simply switching the logo, and the same trick works for the green one, which can be used for either Luigi or Yoshi.

Brazilian urn and coffin manufacturer Bignotto has a bit of a reputation for creating flamboyant resting places. The company has made Barbie and Fairly OddParents coffins in the past, as seen on its Instagram page, but these Nintendo-themed coffins are on another level.

Obviously, Nintendo’s lawyers are probably reviewing the footage of these coffins as we speak, as the company is notoriously protective of its IP. It probably didn’t help that Bignotto shared the video with some remixed Super Mario Bros. music.

Would you like to be buried in one of these Super Mario-style coffins? Actually, don’t answer that.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.